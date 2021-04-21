President Vladimir Putin has warned the West against "crossing the red line" with Russia, in a major annual speech that the opposition hoped to tarnish with mass protests at which some 1,500 people were reportedly detained.

Thousands of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny took to the streets of Moscow and other cities on Wednesday after Putin delivered his annual state of the nation address, with police detaining nearly 1,500 protesters, according to a monitoring group.

The protesters are demanding that Navalny, who launched a hunger strike three weeks ago, be freed or at least given proper medical treatment after his doctors said his health was failing and he could die "at any minute".

AFP journalists saw large crowds gathered in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, though not on the scale of pro-Navalny demonstrations seen earlier this year, when tens of thousands rallied and thousands were arrested.

OVD-Info, a group that monitors protests and detentions, said 1,496 people had been arrested, including 662 in St. Petersburg and 95 in the Urals city of Ufa.

Tensions with Ukraine

The West has backed the calls for Navalny to be freed and provided with medical care, one of a litany of disputes that have raised tensions with Moscow to new highs.

In the speech, Putin said Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to moves against its interests.

"The organisers of any provocations threatening the fundamental interests of our security will regret their deeds, more than they have regretted anything in a long time," Putin said.

Putin unsurprisingly made no mention of Navalny in his speech –– he has always refused to use the name of his most prominent opponent.

He did however hit out at rivals abroad, with Moscow and Western capitals at loggerheads over a Russian troop build-up on Ukraine's borders and a series of espionage scandals that have resulted in diplomatic expulsions.

Putin said it had become "a new kind of sport" in some foreign capitals to blame Russia "for anything".

He said Russia wants good relations with everyone, but warned of an "asymmetrical, swift and harsh" response if that was seen as a weakness.

"I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be –– we will determine that ourselves," Putin said.

Much of Putin's address was devoted to a slew of announcements of new social spending and aid to families, as the longtime leader looks to shore up support for his deeply unpopular United Russia party ahead of parliamentary elections in September.