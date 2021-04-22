An overnight attack at a luxury hotel in Pakistan has been confirmed as a suicide car bombing and the death toll has risen to five, the country's interior minister and police said.

In a statement, the counter-terrorism department said five people were killed and about a dozen wounded in Wednesday’s attack in the parking lot of the Serena hotel, in the southwestern city of Quetta. Four deaths had been initially reported.

Pakistani Taliban quickly claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.

The bombing took place as Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong visited Quetta city.

READ MORE:The reunification of the 'Pakistani Taliban' and its regional implications

TTP claims responsibility

In a statement, the Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, said it targeted a meeting of Pakistani and foreign officials. It did not elaborate. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said explosives weighing 60 to 70 kilograms were used in the attack.

He said the suicide bomber was in his explosive-laden car at the time.

He said the Chinese ambassador was in Quetta at the time of the attack, but was not inside the hotel and that he was safe.