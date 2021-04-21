Under the Dublin Regulation, refugees can only seek asylum and stay in the country they first entered in Europe. A court in the German state of Lower Saxony on Monday, however, ruled that two sisters from Germany cannot be deported to Greece, where they already officially obtained refugee status.

“The Senate stated that the plaintiffs were very likely to become homeless after being transferred back to Greece,” the court said in a statement.

By law, any recognised refugee has the right to receive necessary social and financial assistance in Greece, the most popular yet often most deadly stop on the migrant route.

“Current evidence suggests that refugees who have been returned are not provided with any accommodation by the state, that they do not receive any housing-related social benefits and that they have no significant chance of finding accommodation from non-state agencies,” the court said.

Upon their arrival in Germany, the Syrian sisters applied for asylum for a second time in the EU country. But the German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees rejected their applications on the basis that they had been recognised as refugees by Greece.

Hope?

The decision by the German court is not a first. In January, a court in the country’s state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) ruled that two refugees who had previously been granted asylum, could now not be deported back to Greece due to the appalling conditions that refugees face in that country.

From a legal perspective, the most recent ruling builds on similar previous rulings and could set a positive legal precedent not only in Germany but also in other EU states, according to Tara Ansari, a specialist in European Asylum Law, based in Lesvos, Greece.