Leading Turkish defence giant Havelsan has developed a sniper simulator that is ready for use and will first be put into service at a commando training centre in Turkey’s central-western Isparta province.

Developed in a short period of time to meet the demands of urban operations, and following the feedback of Turkish security forces, the simulator has been upgraded and its effectiveness reached its peak.

The development is another contribution towards Turkey’s Vision for 2023 project, which consists of a list of goals that includes ranking among the top ten economies and becoming self-sufficient in defence.

There are many private companies and public enterprises working on producing high-tech military equipment such as ASELSAN, Turkish Aerospace Industries, Roketsan, TUBITAK, Baykar, Tusas and FNSS Defence Systems.

Among them is Havelsan, which has been providing software-based solutions within the Turkish defence industry and develops technological products that meet the training needs of security forces.

The recently developed simulator allows security staff to practice aiming, distance determination, binocular adjustment and shooting techniques in a training environment with real equipment without using live ammunition.

By using the simulator, basic sniper training will be conducted cost-effectively and will be carried out with much more ease than previous systems.