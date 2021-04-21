Maryam Begum, 35, was busy passing her time feeding her two-year-old child on the eve of iftar, the end of the daily fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Begum’s congested makeshift tent, made of tarpaulin sheets in the Cox Bazaar camp in southern Bangladesh, is located on the slope of a hill from where the crimson glow of the setting sun is clearly visible.

It's the same story for most of the shelters for Rohingyas in the world’s largest refugee camp in the South Asian delta state. But the persecuted community are not at all charmed by the natural beauty of their Bangladeshi surroundings. They are preoccupied with suffocating memories of killings, arson, rape and torture.

Ramadan, however, is always different for them. They miss the sweet memories of the past in their home in west Myanmar’s Rakhine state, where they performed religious rituals with great festivity. Though the Rohingyas had to lead a tense life in Rakhine since the enactment of the controversial 1982 Citizenship Act by Myanmar's military junta, they made life joyous by sharing Ramadan with each other.

After fleeing the inhuman clampdown three years back, Rohingyas have been living in Bangladeshi camps, leaving behind many of their loved ones in Rakhine who were brutally murdered by the country’s military [Tatmadaw].

“My husband and father-in-law were farmers and they had enough cultivable land. We had a well-off life. But Burmese [Myanmar] military killed my father-in-law like a hunter shoots a bird and burnt down our house. After a painful journey of a week through forests and water, I along with my husband and two kids reached Bangladesh. Now I am the mother of four kids and we six family members are struggling for survival in a small tent,” Begum said.

Referring to Ramadan in Bangladesh’s camps as a nostalgic memory of the past, Begum, while arranging iftar for some family members, said: “My husband and father-in-law used to go back home before iftar with different delicious foods from nearby markets. We used to take iftar together along with neighbors and close relatives. Many of them were killed.”

“Ramadan in Bangladesh is just a religious commitment for us with no celebration.”

Dreaming of Ramadan in the motherland