US President Joe Biden has called systemic racism a "stain on our nation's soul" in a televised address to the nation after a white former police officer was convicted of murdering a Black man during an arrest.

Biden spoke out on Tuesday after a jury in the Midwestern city of Minneapolis found Derek Chauvin guilty of intentionally suffocating handcuffed George Floyd as he lay defenseless, with the officer's knee pressing on his neck for more than nine minutes.

"It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinders off for the whole world to see," Biden said in nationally televised remarks. "Systemic racism is a stain on the nation's soul."

"Nothing can ever bring their brother and father back," he said of the Floyd family, "but this can be a giant step forward in the march toward justice in America."

The president called for "confronting head on systemic racism and the racial disparities that exist in policing and our criminal justice system" –– but pleaded for protesters to steer clear of violence.

"There are those who will seek to exploit the raw emotions in the moment –– agitators and extremists who have no interest in social justice," he warned.

"We can't let them succeed."

Biden also praised the "brave young woman" who recorded Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck, and cited the police officers who testified for the prosecution in the case "instead of closing ranks."

"For so many," Biden said, "it feels like it took all of that for the judicial system to deliver basic accountability."