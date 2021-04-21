TÜRKİYE
Turkey announces new trade, family, labour ministers
Mehmet Mus has been appointed as new Trade Minister, Derya Yanik will lead Family and Social Services Ministry, and Vedat Bilgin will head Labour and Social Security Ministry.
Turkey restructured the Family and Labour Social Services Ministry to establish the two new ministries. / AA
April 21, 2021

Turkey has replaced the country's trade minister and appointed two ministers to newly established ministries, according to an official gazette. 

Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan was replaced by Mehmet Mus, the parliamentary group chairman for the governing Justice and Development (AK) party, while Derya Yanik and Vedat Bilgin were appointed as ministers of the Family and Social Services Ministry, and Labour and Social Security Ministry.

Another presidential decree on Wednesday announced that the country restructured the Family and Labour Social Services Ministry to establish the two new ministries.

Mehmet Mus has an undergraduate degree in business from Turkey's Akdeniz University, a postgraduate degree in economics from Washington State University in the US and a doctoral degree from Turkey's Marmara University in economic history. 

He has been a member of parliament for the last four terms of government.

Achievements

Derya Yanik, a lawyer, has an undergraduate degree in the field of law from Turkey's Istanbul University.

Vedat Bilgin has an undergraduate degree in social and administrative sciences from Turkey's Hacettepe University, a postgraduate degree in urbanisation and industrialisation and a doctoral degree in economic sociology from Istanbul University.

Bilgin, a former MP, was a lecturer at several universities including York University in the UK, Michigan University in the US and Turkey's Gazi University. 

He was also a counsellor of the presidency.

SOURCE:AA
