Chad's longtime leader, Idriss Deby, of 30 years, was pronounced dead by the country's national radio.

The news will come as a shock to most Chadians in particular as on Monday this week, it was announced that Deby had won a sixth historic term with 79.3 percent of the votes.

Deby was expected to give a victory speech following the announcement of the results. However, he chose to visit soldiers who were engaging insurgents in the north of the country.

According to reports, Chadian soldiers were ambushed on the front lines by the Front for Change and Concord (FACT), an insurgent group based in Libya, whose aim is to rid the country of Deby and his 31-year grip on power.

Through a stroke of luck and serendipity for the FACT rebels, they achieved their goal and potentially exposed the country to further turmoil.

So who was Idriss Deby?

Deby was a graduate of Moammar Gaddafi's World Revolutionary Center, also dubbed as the "Havard of tyrants", and was close to the late Libyan leader.

In 1990 Deby was himself a rebel leader, formerly an army chief, who ousted the country's longtime dictator Hissene Habre.

Habre's allies, France and the US, quickly changed sides after having previously backed the ruthless dictator accused of killing thousands and engaging in systemic human rights abuses.

Deby entered Chad's capital N'Djamena triumphantly, and Habre was exiled to Senegal, where he would later be found guilty of human right abuses.

After a transitional period, in 1996, Deby led the country towards its first multi-party election and became the country's first elected president. He also reached out to the opposition bringing them onboard.

Deby's reelection in 2001 faced opposition from some parties accusing the president of fraud. However, undeterred by opposition voices in 2005, he changed the constitution through a referendum removing term limits.