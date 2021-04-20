Despite the suspension of April and May flights from Russia due to the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists are determined to continue their holiday plans in Turkey in the future.

On April 12, Russia announced it temporarily suspended regular and charter flights with Turkey. The suspension will last from April 15 to June 1, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said, adding that flights will resume if developments with the pandemic show a positive trend.

Executive director of the Association of Russian Tour Operators (ATOR) Maya Lomidze said the majority of Russian tourists who made early reservations in Turkey have not changed their destinations despite the travel restrictions, according to statements by the Russian Federation Council Meeting.

Lomidze said about 15 percent of Russian tourists decided to stay in Russia after the decision to halt travel.

About 18-20 percent of Russian tourists shifted their bookings to other destinations, with Cuba emerging as a top choice.

"The remaining 60 percent is waiting and hopes to go to Turkey [at] another date," Lomidze said.

For the April-May period, 500,000 Russians had booked tours in Turkey which then had to be cancelled.

Following the travel restrictions, around 50-60,000 Russians have switched to domestic travel destinations for now, Lomidze added.

Russian travel agencies were recommended to halt sales of tours to Turkey and Tanzania, where flights have also been suspended.

Why Russians visit Turkey

Not surprisingly given their northern climate, the major draw for Russian visitors are Turkey’s sun-kissed beaches.