In the first two years of the Syrian Civil War, the so-called ‘Friends of Syria’ recognised the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) as the representative of the Syrian people, neglecting the legitimacy of the Assad regime.

Over the years, this de-jure decision has not changed but more and more states have forgotten about it. The main reason for this was the inability of the SNC to operate inside Syria as an alternative governing body to the Assad regime. However, with the election of the Syrian Interim Government (SIG) by the representatives of the Syrian people, this has begun to change. Step by step, the SIG has evolved into an alternative to the Assad regime that has territory, a military, and state apparatus.

As of today, the SIG directly controls 8,835-square-kilometres of territory, heads a 70-90,000-strong army, and controls six operating border crossings. Around 2.3 million Syrians live in the areas held by the SIG that use the Turkish Lira instead of the Syrian Lira, in an area that had a pre-war population of less than a million.

What makes this population more valuable in terms of being an alternative to the Assad regime is the fact that it is made up of Syrians from nearly all of Syria. Hundreds of thousand Syrians prefer to be deported to the areas held by SIG instead of living under the Assad regime. Others who fled from the Assad regime, ISIS (Daesh), and the YPG terror groups formed up a new life in the areas of the SIG.

One can find Syrians from Aleppo, Idlib, Hama, Homs, Daraa, Damascus, Deir Ezzor, Raqqa, and Hasakah in the areas controlled by SIG. More than 400,000 Syrian refugees living in Turkey decided to go back to Syria, but they did so to the areas ruled by SIG, not the Assad regime. The main obstacle Syrians face when they go to SIG areas is the lack of housing and infrastructure. If this problem can be resolved with pragmatism, more Syrians in and outside of Syria would want to live under the SIG.

While many Syrians have already made up their minds and see the SIG as an alternative to the Assad regime, the "Friends of Syria" should acknowledge their de jure position and strengthen ties with the SIG by providing diplomatic and financial support.

The lack of interest for Syria in Western capitals should not be seen as an obstacle, but rather as an opportunity. In most of these states, state diplomats have a better understanding of the situation in Syria, than the general public or political parties. Increasing diplomatic ties with the SIG at such a time will come with fewer domestic risks but will have a significant effect on the future of Syria and the region. This is an opportunity to gain with little to lose.