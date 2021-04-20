The pandemic has severely restricted travel, tourism and business trips; all manner of plans have been put on hold for the foreseeable future.

While we all continue to dream of a future of unencumbered travel again, one historical figure comes to mind to serve as an inspiration.

Although most people mention Marco Polo when talking about famous explorers, the Muslim scholar, Ibn Battuta, should in fact be one of the first to come to mind. His travels, which spanned a period of nearly thirty years, covering some 73,000 miles (117,000 km), surpassed those of Marco Polo’s.

The Moroccan’s jaunts covered almost the entirety of the known Islamic world, extending from present-day North and West Africa, to Pakistan, India, the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Southeast Asia and China, a distance readily outdoing that of his predecessor and near-contemporary, Marco Polo, by 15,000 miles (824,000 km).

Known as the greatest traveller of premodern times, Ibn Battuta travelled over sea, by camel caravan and on foot, venturing into over 40 present-day nations, often putting himself in extreme danger just to satisfy his wanderlust.

Turning back home after 29 years, near the end of his life, Sultan Abu Inan who was the Sultan of Morocco, insisted that Ibn Battuta should write the story of his travels. And, today we can read the translations of that account, originally titled “Tuhfat al-anzar fi gharaaib al-amsar wa ajaaib al-asfar”, or “A Gift to Those Who Contemplate the Wonders of Cities and the Marvels of Traveling”.

The title of his book is a bit of a mouthful, so the text is generally just called Ibn Battuta's Rihla, meaning journey.

The origins and journey

Ibn Battuta was born in Morocco in 1304 during the rule of the Marinid dynasty. He was commonly known as Shams ad-Din, and his family was of Berber origin who had a tradition of serving as judges.

In the same vein, Ibn Battuta (Shams ad-Din) received an education in Islamic law but he instead chose to travel. Leaving his home in 1325, when he was 21-years-old, Ibn Battuta first went to Mecca for the Hajj pilgrimage which took 16 months to complete. After the pilgrimage he decided to continue travelling.