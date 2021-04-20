Armin Laschet, the governor of Germany’s most populous state, has won a bruising power struggle to become the candidate of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s centre-right bloc for chancellor in the September election.

Laschet, 60, now faces another big battle: to connect with voters and win over frustrated fellow conservatives who backed his more popular rival, Markus Soeder.

Their Union bloc is the last major political force to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the September 26 parliamentary election, in which Merkel is not seeking a fifth term after nearly 16 years in power.

READ MORE: Germany’s Greens make first bid for chancellery in promising change

The race turned into a heated duel after both Laschet, the leader of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union, and Soeder, who leads its smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, declared their interest in succeeding Merkel.

“The die is cast: Armin Laschet will be the chancellor candidate of the Union,” Soeder said on Tuesday. “We will support him with all our strength, without a grudge."

Parts of the CDU favoured Soeder, while others vehemently opposed his bid to elbow Laschet aside for the top job. Soeder has much better poll ratings, but Laschet was elected in January as the leader of by far the bigger of the sister parties. It was primarily a conflict of personality and style rather than policy.