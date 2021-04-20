Srinagar, India-administered Kashmir — The past fortnight has been an exhausting one for Irfana Mir, a teacher and mother of two young children. Married for nine years, she hopes that a 17th century saint will answer her family’s prayers, the foremost being a steady job for her husband, a doctor.

Irfana is from the Batamaloo area of Srinagar, the capital of India-administered Kashmir, which is home to the shrine of Sheikh Dawood, a mystic popularly known among the masses as Batmael Saheb.

The saint’s ‘Urs’ — or death anniversary that Sufis believe signifies a saint’s communion with God — is observed either the last week of March or the first week of April, and life in Batamaloo is entirely transformed during that time.

For Irfana the routine is familiar. From the middle of March itself, the house is cleaned thoroughly. Copper vessels, even the ones not in use, are tin plated. It is an occasion to change the flooring or buy new curtains.

The most noticeable of all changes occurs when families start weaning themselves off from meat in the run up to the Urs.

For two-and-a-half days, each before and after the Urs, eggs, lentils and dried turnips — the saint’s favorites — become staple dishes. Abandoned altogether is the use of garlic, onion or shallots. This period of abstinence from meat is called paal.

Even for guests, whose social status might demand a multi-course non-vegetarian meal, are served veggies. Close relatives are also invited for a vegetarian feast on the Urs.

Shrine etiquette demands that no one who has consumed meat be allowed to enter the inner sanctum sanctorum that houses the grave of the saint, his family members and closest disciples. Those who fail to adhere to that requirement and decide to visit, can instead be seen kissing the outside walls of the shrine, tie a votive thread on its windows, or rub the walls with their right hand and then dab the blessing onto their faces.

Muhammad Yusuf, an accountant with shrine’s management, said the bout of collective vegetarianism is meant as respect for the saint, not “the renunciation of shariah”.

“How could a saint make something unlawful that Allah has permitted? Many who pursue the spiritual path give up delicacies and eat simple meals. Legend has it that Sheikh Dawood actually ate a piece of meat in front of some Sufi masters to dispel misconceptions,” he said.

“And even if someone does enter the sanctorum, you think the saint would mind?” Yusuf asked, “No. The saint is above these considerations.”

This folkloric defence of the saint’s and his devotees’ brief deferential vegetarianism is also heard in two other localities of the Kashmir Valley: Pampore and Islamabad.

Pampore and its adjoining areas also turn vegetarian for five days, two-and-a-half each before and after the Urs of a saint named Masoodi Wali, which is observed on the 21st of the Islamic month of Safar (which falls from September 8 to October 6 in 2021).

Unlike Batamaloo, however, people do cook using onions, garlic and shallots. But butchers close their shops in the vicinity of the shrine complex, which includes a mosque. People also clean their cooking utensils.

Nazir Ahmad Mir, a caretaker at Wali’s shrine, said in the past people would scrape their stone mortars to remove any tiny crusted strand of meat sticking to the stone.