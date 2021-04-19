Chad's long-ruling President Idriss Deby has been re-elected to his sixth term with 79.32 percent of the votes cast in April 11 election, according to provisional results from the electoral commission.

Former prime minister Albert Pahimi Padacke received just 10.32 percent in the presidential vote, while turnout was 64.81 percent, Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) chairman Kodi Mahamat Bam said on Monday.

Deby, 68, was the first to cast his ballot at a polling station in the capital N'Djamena last week.

He is one of Africa's longest-serving leaders and an ally of Western powers in the fight against militants in West and Central Africa.

"I'm calling on all Chadians to come out and vote for the candidate of their choice who will have to tackle the major challenges facing our country over the next six years," Deby told journalists after voting.

Deby seized power in 1990 in an armed rebellion, and in 2018 pushed through a new constitution that could let him stay in power until 2033 – even as it reinstated term limits.

He has relied on a firm grip over state institutions and one of the region's most capable militaries to maintain power.

Deby said recently he knew in advance that he would win again "as I have done for the last 30 years".

Several leading opponents boycotted the race, including the 2016 runner-up Saleh Kebzabo, who has vowed to make Chad "ungovernable" if Deby wins.

Chad has come under increasing public pressure over a flagging economy as low prices for its main export, oil, in recent years forced cutbacks in public spending and sparked labour strikes.