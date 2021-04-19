Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon Muslim nations to work jointly toward ensuring that Western governments criminalise blasphemy against Islam.

Khan in his televised speech pleaded with a hardline religious group to end its violent campaign to oust the French ambassador, saying the unrest was harming the nation.

Rioting has rocked the country for the past week since the leader of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan was detained after calling for a march on the capital to evict France's top diplomat.

The group freed the 11 police officers who were seized by protesters on Sunday during clashes and held for hours at a TLP mosque, where hundreds of supporters are still gathered.

The group has waged an anti-France campaign for months since President Emmanuel Macron defended the right of a satirical magazine in Paris to republish caricatures depicting the Prophet Muhammed – an act deemed blasphemous by Muslims.

'Damaging our own country'

Khan said he also wants to stop "the insult of our prophet in the name of freedom of speech" by western nations, but said he could not expel ambassadors every time it occurred.

"If we keep protesting our whole lives we would only be damaging our own country and it will not impact (the West)," Khan said in a recorded address shown on TV.

"It doesn't make any difference to France," he added.

The TLP has called for a march on the capital Islamabad, where security has been boosted in recent days, at midnight on Tuesday if the ambassador has not been expelled.

France's embassy, which last week sent an urgent advisory recommending French nationals and companies leave the country, sent out a fresh alert on Monday telling its citizens to avoid gatherings.

The government is due to hold another round of negotiations with the party leaders on Monday evening, in a bid to quell the unrest.

Khan said a week of protests had caused major disruption to cities, damaged property and left several police officers dead.

Lahore police had earlier put the death toll at six.