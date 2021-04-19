A human rights group has appealed to the United Nations to investigate allegations China's government is committing crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Human Rights Watch cited reports of the mass detention of Muslims, a crackdown on religious practices and other measures against minorities in the northwestern region.

It said they amount to crimes against humanity as defined by the treaty that established the International Criminal Court.

China is not a member of the court and could use its veto power as a permanent UN Security Council member to block action against Chinese officials, Human Rights Watch said in a report.

However, the New York-based group said the UN Human Rights Commission should create a body to investigate the allegations, identify those responsible and provide a road map to hold them accountable.

More than 1 million people have been confined to camps in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, according to foreign governments and researchers. Authorities there are accused of imposing forced labour and birth controls.

READ MORE: China expanding detention centres in Xinjiang

China rejects allegations

The Chinese government rejects complaints of abuses and says the camps are for job training to support economic development and combat extremism.

The government is pressing foreign clothing and shoe brands to reverse decisions to stop using cotton from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region due to reports of possible forced labour there.

Then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared in the final days of the Trump administration that China was committing genocide in the autonomous region.

His successor under President Joe Biden, Antony Blinken, has retained that designation.

The parliaments of Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada have accused Beijing of genocide, though Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been reluctant to use the term.

A spokesman for the ruling Communist Party on Monday rejected accusations Beijing has committed genocide or crimes against humanity in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

Such remarks by Pompeo and others “are totally opposite to the reality in Xinjiang,” said Xu Guixiang, deputy director-general of the party's propaganda department for the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

“You can see stability and harmony in Xinjiang,” Xu said in Kashgar, a historic Silk Road city in southern part of the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

“There are no crimes against humanity or genocide, and the populations of ethnic minorities and Uighurs are on the rise.”