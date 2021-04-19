The European Union has imposed sanctions on members of Myanmar's junta who took control of the country in a February 1 coup, as well as its new information minister and two conglomerates controlled by the military.

In its firmest response yet to the ousting of an elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, the EU said on Monday nine members of the junta's State Administration Council, formed the day after the coup, had been targeted with travel bans and asset freezes. So was Information Minister U Chit Naing.

The decision, first reported on March 8 and April 15, puts the leaders of the junta and their top administrators under sanctions and follows similar measures by the United States.

Myanmar Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing and Myint Swe, who has been acting president since the coup, were blacklisted by the EU last month.

Myanmar's State Administration Council was "responsible for undermining democracy and the rule of law," the EU said in its Official Journal.

"The military forces and authorities operating under the control of the SAC have committed serious human rights violations since February 1, 2021, killing civilian and unarmed protesters," the EU said.

Two companies also targeted