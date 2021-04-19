At least 18,292 unaccompanied migrant minors, asylum seekers or refugees have disappeared from European reception centres between 2018 and 2020.

The numbers emerged from a pan-European data survey compiled by an international network of journalists, Lost in Europe, and published by Belgian news outlets Knack and De Standaard.

The report reveals how officials did not know where thousands of children had gone, after requesting the figures from 30 European countries, both EU and non-EU. The true number of missing unaccompanied minors is believed to be even higher due to some countries - like France and Romania - not keeping track of numbers.

Generally, not all European states record where the migrants come from. According to existing data, migrants have primarily come from Morocco, Algeria, Afghanistan, Eritrea, and Guinea.

The countries with the largest numbers of missing children were Italy (5,775), Belgium (2,642), and Greece (2,118).

In 2020 alone, the Belgian federal agency for the reception of asylum seekers, Fedasil, recorded 583 disappearances of unaccompanied minors. 987 vanished in 2018, while the number increased to 1,072 a year later.

The report attributed a sharp decline in the figures last year to the coronavirus pandemic, which affected all social and economic life in the continent as it did across the globe.

“Covid-19 has had a negative impact on the influx and registration of the target group and therefore also on the number of disappearances,” said Lies Gilis, spokesperson for Fedasil.