The co-leader of Germany's Greens, Annalena Baerbock, has said she would run to become chancellor in September's elections, the first time the left-leaning party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.

Baerbock, a former champion trampolinist who has seen support for her party rise over the past year, said on Monday she would offer a "new start" and focus on investing in education, digital and green technologies.

Analysts said the chance of an outright win for the ecologist party was still a long shot — though the Greens have become a formidable force that has profited from voters' fatigue with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives.

Baerbock's group still trails the conservatives by around five points in the polls, despite signs of divisions in the conservative camp that has ruled Germany for 16 years.

Baerbock, 40, sought to allay fears about her relative lack of experience. "Democracy lives off change. Yes, I was never a chancellor and never a minister," she told a news conference on Monday.

"I stand for renewal. Others stand for the status-quo."

"We would like to lead this government — but since politics is not a wish-fulfillment exercise, it will be up to the voters to decide who will come out of this election with how much strength," she added.

'Masterpiece of political professionalism'

Baerbock was nominated for the chancellorship by her party and formally presented on Monday by co-leader Robert Habeck — an orderly process that stood in contrast to public divisions among the conservatives.

Armin Laschet, chairman of the Christian Democrats (CDU) and Markus Soeder of their CSU Bavarian sister party, remained at loggerheads on Monday over which of them should lead their increasingly strained alliance.