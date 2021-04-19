British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has cancelled a planned trip to India, scheduled to take place next week, saying it was a sensible move in light of a surge in Covid-19 infections there.

India is enduring a second wave of the virus, with infections passing the 15 million mark, second only to the United States.

Delhi is due to go into lockdown on Monday night.

"(Indian Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and I have basically come to the conclusion that, very sadly, I won’t be able to go ahead with the trip," Johnson told reporters.

"I do think it’s only sensible to postpone."

Johnson had already postponed the trip once from January, when Covid-19 infections were high in Britain.

A joint statement from the British and Indian government said the trip had been cancelled.

"Instead, Prime Ministers Modi and Johnson will speak later this month to agree and launch their ambitious plans for the future partnership between the UK and India."

