Recently, the Norwegian national football team wore t-shirts sporting the phrase “human rights on and off the pitch” before their World Cup qualifying match to protest against holding the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, Danish football fans have petitioned the parliament against participation in the 2022 World Cup. Such calls are unjustified, biased, and bear the hallmarks of a wider smear campaign.

Human rights organisations have indeed raised the issue of migrant worker rights in Qatar in the past. However, the Qatari authorities have gone to great lengths to address this issue. In the last few years, the UN’s International Labour Organisation (ILO) has praised Qatar’s reforms, including removing the exit visa for domestic workers and establishing a non-discriminatory permanent minimum wage and easing job change procedures.

These measures are miles ahead compared to what the migrant workforce faces in other Gulf nations and across the region. International trade unions and experts have validated such progress and indicated that these measures effectively ensured compliance with signed international labour agreements and fundamental rights at work.

But is the migrant workforce the real issue here? The question is relevant in this context particularly given the history of human rights groups using the World Cup as an occasion to launch criticism against non-Western host countries. This was the case with South Africa, which was accused of police harassment of informal traders, homeless people, and migrants. Similarly, Brazil was slammed for detaining protesters and evicting slum residents in the run-up to the World Cup. Russia, too, received heavy flak for its anti-LGBT legislation.

On the other hand, in the run-up to the 2006 World Cup, Germany was seldom put under the spotlight despite some serious concerns about police ill-treatment and excessive use of force against detainees and asylum seekers. The case of Oury Jalloh’s death, whilst in police custody, represents a textbook example of the lenient treatment of police brutality. There were hundreds of other incidents of similar nature. Nevertheless, these allegations were often not investigated promptly and impartially.

France’s human rights’ record is even more problematic than its northern neighbour. For example, the abuse of undocumented workers has been an issue for decades. However, this was not subject of media activism in the lead up to the 1998 World Cup. Such double standards make one wonder about these campaigns’ selectivity and bias.

On top of that, the smear campaign against Qatar seems to have become entangled with a larger conflict, namely the battle for influence that unfolded during the Qatar Blockade and continues unabated. In the past three decades, Qatar has established itself as a player to be reckoned with internationally. This newly found prestige has infuriated its neighbours.