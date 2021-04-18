At least 11 people have been killed and about 98 others injured when a passenger train derailed in city of Qalyubia, Egyptian authorities said.

Four train wagons ran off the railway at the city of Banha in Qalyubia province, just north of Cairo, the railway authority said in a statement on Sunday.

Videos on social media purportedly showed wagons overturned and passengers escaping to safety along the railway.

The train was travelling to the Nile Delta city of Mansoura from the Egyptian capital, the statement said.

Around 60 ambulances were sent to the scene and the injured were taken to nearby hospitals.

Salvage teams could be seen searching for survivors and removing the derailed wagons.

It was not immediately clear what caused the train to derail. Prosecutors said they were investigating the causes of the crash.

Public outcry

Last week, at least 15 people were injured when train carriages derailed in the Nile Delta province of Sharqia.

Sunday’s train accident came three weeks after two passenger trains collided in the province of Sohag, killing at least 18 people and injuring 200 others, including children.