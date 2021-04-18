Voters in Cape Verde, a bastion of democracy in Africa, have begun casting their ballots after a campaign dominated by the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on a tourism-dependent economy.

Voting began at 0800 GMT and polling stations are scheduled to remain open until 1900 GMT, with just over 392,000 people registered to vote.

In Praia, queues of voters had already begun forming early Sunday in front of schools serving as polling stations, AFP journalists observed.

Results are expected overnight Sunday.

Historic recession

With foreign tourism accounting for roughly a quarter of the economy and visitors unable to come here as a result of global pandemic restrictions, Cape Verde, with a population of 550,000 was plunged into a historic recession in 2020, when output shrank by 14.8 percent.

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva's Movement for Democracy (MpD) is being closely contested by the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), a socialist party led by Janira Hopffer Almada.

Both major parties are pitching on measures to provide wide access to vaccination and to diversify the economy.