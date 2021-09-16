WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens killed in air strike, militant ambush in northeastern Nigeria
Nine people killed, 23 others wounded in Yobe State in aerial strike carried out by Nigerian air force. In neighbouring Borno province, 16 government troops killed in militant ambush.
Dozens killed in air strike, militant ambush in northeastern Nigeria
Nigerian army is battling militant insurgents in several areas including northeastern Yobe State. / Reuters Archive
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
September 16, 2021

Nine people have been killed and 23 others wounded in a village in Nigeria's northeastern Yobe State that was hit by an air strike carried out by the Nigerian air force.

Seperately, militants in neighbouring Borno province killed at least 16 Nigerian troops in a deadly ambush. 

The deaths and injuries in Yobe State were announced by the state's emergency response agency on Thursday.

Nigeria is battling militant insurgents in the area. 

RECOMMENDED

The air force said earlier it may have killed and wounded civilians while pursuing insurgents in Yobe and that it was investigating the incident.

Militants kill 16 Nigerian troops

At least 16 Nigerian soldiers and two anti-rebel militia were killed in an ambush by Daesh-allied fighters in northeastern Borno state, two military sources told AFP news agency.

Wednesday's attack was one of the deadliest by Islamic State West Africa Province (or ISWAP) this year on Nigeria's armed forces, who have been battling a grinding 12-year insurgency in the country's northeast.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye opposes 'any military intervention' against Iran: Fidan
EU, foreign envoys urge urgent action to rescue South Sudan peace process
Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz receives US Envoy Tom Barrack in Ankara
Beijing decries 'China spy' claims after France charges professor over Chinese delegation visit
Nearly 900-year-old madrasa unearthed during urban renewal project in central Anatolia
Saudi foreign minister discusses regional de-escalation with Iranian, Omani, Qatari counterparts
Syrian president says ‘door remains open’ for YPG to integrate to state
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life