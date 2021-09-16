Doha, the capital of Qatar, has long been a reference point when any media outlet needs to explain how the US and the Taliban reached an agreement in the city to end Washington’s long military engagement in Afghanistan.

Doha was not only the place where the agreement was signed, but it also became a mediating force between Washington and the Taliban, which has maintained a political office in Qatar since 2013 - an example of the Gulf country’s strong connections to the group.

The gas-rich Gulf country will likely continue to exert its hard-won influence over the Taliban as a bridge between the ruling group and the Western world, according to experts. But analysts also underline that the role Qatar aims to play will be challenging as far as the Taliban’s unpredictability and the complexities of Afghanistan are concerned.

Doha will likely help to facilitate the Taliban’s recognition by some countries, says Ioannis Koskinas, a senior fellow at the international security program of New America, a US think-tank.

“Doha will likely look for a green light from Washington before recognising the Taliban as Afghanistan’s interim government; and will reluctantly but most likely get it,” Koskinas, a former US military officer stationed in Afghanistan in the past, tells TRT World.

“The Taliban [government] will be recognised by the Qatari state definitely in order to ensure the sustainability of their respective relations,” says Mithat Rende, the former Turkish ambassador to Qatar. But it’s not clear “which states will recognise the Taliban government under what conditions,” Rende tells TRT World.

Last week, the Qatari foreign minister made the first high-level visit to Kabul, meeting the Taliban’s interim government’s leading figures and signalling that Doha seeks to cement its position in the war-torn country.

“Qatar is a messenger between the US alongside its Western allies and the Taliban,” Rende says. Probably, Qatar's foreign minister sought Washington's consent prior to his visit to Afghanistan, according to the former top Turkish diplomat.

“This is Qatar’s big moment to shine on the world stage as a country looking to bring the ‘forever war’ in Afghanistan to a close,” says Koskinas, in a reference to former US President Donald Trump’s famous doctrine to end American military engagements overseas. At least on the Afghan front, Trump’s ending forever wars doctrine was wholeheartedly embraced by his Democratic opponent, President Joe Biden.

That aspect is also making Qatar’s position - and its connections with the Taliban - much more important for both the US and its allies after a failed and expensive adventure in Afghanistan.

Interestingly, Qatar was not among the three countries, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan, which recognised the first Taliban government established back in 1996. But the Gulf country also did not join the US-led coalition to fight the Taliban after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

“It enjoys a very unique and special relationship with the Taliban,” says Majid Ansari, the President of the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies.

Qatar’s new role

With the Taliban’s rapid rise to power, it’s very clear that this special relationship has reached a new level from mediator to “providing support and humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and making sure that the Kabul airport is functional,” Ansari tells TRT World. It means Qatar is increasing its involvement in Afghanistan on several fronts.

In any case, Qatar’s “rooted” connections with the Taliban show that the relationship is not “a momentary one, indicating that their relations will continue in the future in a strong sense,” says Omer Duran, an Istanbul-based Gulf political analyst.

“Qatar’s ties with the Taliban are not tactical moves. Instead, it’s a conscious decision by Qatar to play a more important role in the region’s future,” Duran tells TRT World. But the analyst also thinks it’s going to be an uphill task given the Taliban’s ideology.

The West expects Qatar to ensure both its ideological and security concerns emanating from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, says Duran. As a result, in terms of those expectations, “difficult days lay in front of Qatar,” according to Duran.