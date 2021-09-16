If one were to follow the developments at Westminster as a soap opera, reshuffles are like season finales – a chance to ruminate on who’s up and who’s down. Most of the time however, they have real consequences for the people whose lives are affected by the departments that cabinet ministers manage.

And so a dramatic day of developments unfurled on Wednesday, as UK prime minister Boris Johnson sacked three cabinet ministers: Gavin Williamson as education secretary, Robert Jenrick as housing minister and Robert Buckland as justice secretary.

In his biggest shakeup since entering No 10, Johnson also replaced Dominic Raab with Liz Truss, who became the Conservative party’s first-ever female foreign secretary. Keeping the government’s culture war flame alight will be backbencher-turned-culture minister, Nadine Dorries, known for her burst of vitriol on Twitter against the left.

Several high-profile ministers tipped for a move, including home secretary Priti Patel, House of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, and Welsh secretary Simon Hart, will remain in their posts.

Johnson is now expected to reorder his middle-ranking and junior ministers in a process which could be done before the end of the week.

Following the winter plan for Covid-19 announcement on Tuesday, Johnson’s official spokesperson said the reshuffle was the second part of the plan to relaunch government strategy “with a focus on uniting and levelling up the whole country”.

New faces

Williamson was infamously grilled by prickly media personality Piers Morgan over his "record of failure”, with Morgan taking him to task over his incompetence managing the education sector during the pandemic.

Replacing the gaffe-prone Williamson to head the Department for Education is Nadhim Zahawi, an Iraqi-born entrepreneur who arrived in the UK as a child without knowing any English. Zahawi was promoted after his management of the Covid vaccination programme.