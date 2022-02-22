Global stocks have tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan was on course for its worst day for this month on Tuesday, off 2.1 per cent, weighed by markets in Hong Kong and mainland China.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.5 per cent.

US and European markets were also braced for sharp losses at the opening bell, with S&P 500 futures down 1.8 per cent, Nasdaq futures off 2.5 per cent, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures 1.53 per cent lower, and FTSE futures down 0.89 per cent.

In contrast, Brent crude futures rose 1.5 per cent to $96.85, after touching a new seven-year high at $97.21 early in the session on worries Russia's energy exports could be disrupted. Spot gold added 0.2 per cent to $1,909.10, having earlier hit a new six-month top of $1,911.56.

Putin on Monday recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, upping the ante in a crisis that could unleash a major war.

A Reuters witness saw columns of military vehicles including tanks early Tuesday on the outskirts of Donetsk, the capital of one of two breakaway regions.

Putin has signed treaties with leaders of the two breakaway Donetsk and Luhanskregions giving Russia the right to build military bases.

Washington and European capitals condemned the move, vowing new sanctions. Ukraine's foreign minister said he had been assured of a "resolute and united" response from the European Union.

However, a Biden administration official said Russia's move did not as yet constitute a "further invasion" that would trigger a broader sanctions package, as it was not a departure from what Russia had done already.

Following Russia's latest move "we are much closer to military intervention, which of course is going to drive a lot of the risk off sentiment in the markets,” said Carlos Casanova, senior Asia economist at UBP, adding the short term volatility in markets caused by both geopolitical factors and the US Federal Reserve was 'relentless'.

