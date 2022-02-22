Sixteen people including foreigners have been wounded in Saudi Arabia when the kingdom destroyed a drone launched against an airport by Yemeni rebels, the Saudi-led coalition said.

"A drone launched in the direction of King Abdullah Airport in Jazan was destroyed, with debris falling inside the airport," the coalition said on Monday, as reported by the official Saudi Press Agency.

"Sixteen civilians of different nationalities were injured," it said, accusing the Houthis of "again launching cross-border attacks from Sanaa airport".

It is the second airport attack in less than two weeks blamed on, or claimed by, the Houthi insurgents.

The rebels regularly launch attacks against Saudi Arabia which has for seven years led the military coalition which intervened to support Yemen's government in the face of Houthi advances.

The airport, and the Yemeni capital city Sanaa, are held by the Huthis, who claimed responsibility for an attack that took place on February 10, also in Saudi Arabia's southwest near Yemen.

Officials in the kingdom said 12 people were hurt on that occasion by falling debris when the Saudi military blew up a Yemeni rebel "bomb-laden" drone targeting Abha International Airport.

In response, the coalition on February 14 said it destroyed a communications system used for drone attacks located near the telecoms ministry in Sanaa.

READ MORE:Intercepted drone shrapnel causes injuries at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport

Over 850 drone attacks reported

In December, the coalition said the Houthis had fired more than 850 attack drones and 400 ballistic missiles at Saudi Arabia in the previous seven years, killing a total of 59 civilians.

That figure compares with the 401 coalition air raids carried out in January alone over Yemen, according to the Yemen Data Project, an independent tracker which reported around 9,000 civilian fatalities from the strikes in that country since 2015.