A total of 750 tons of emergency relief goods sent by "charity train" from Türkiye to Afghanistan has been delivered to authorities in the capital Kabul.

Co-ordinated by Türkiye’s state-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and with the support of Turkish NGOs, medical aid packages on Monday were delivered to the Health Ministry of the interim Afghan administration in a ceremony.

The aid packages include food, winter clothing, medical supplies, wheelchairs, toys, and health supplies.

Counsellor at Türkiye’s Embassy in Kabul Emre Manav stated that the aid will be delivered to 34 provinces of the country and that the aim is to help people in every corner of Afghanistan.

Attending the ceremony along with Manav were the Taliban's Deputy Health Minister Habibullah Ahunzade and representatives of some Turkish institutions in Kabul.

In a speech, Manav said that since the Afghan people stood with the Turkish people in the past, they stand with the Afghan people who need help now.

The train left Ankara on January 27 and entered Afghanistan on February 7.

