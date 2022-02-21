Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine and paved the way to provide them military support — a direct challenge to the West that will fuel fears that Russia could imminently invade Ukraine.

Monday's announcement came amid a spike in skirmishes in the eastern regions that Western powers believe Russia could use as a pretext for an attack on the western-looking democracy that has defied Moscow's attempts to pull it back into its orbit.

Ukraine's allies and Western powers responded immediately to Monday's announcement by Putin.

NATO

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has accused Moscow of creating a pretext for a new invasion.

"Moscow continues to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine by providing financial and military support to the separatists. It is also trying to stage a pretext to invade Ukraine once again," Stoltenberg said.

"This undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, erodes efforts towards a resolution of the conflict, and violates the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party."

European Union

Top EU top officials condemned Russia's recognition of the separatist Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine, calling the move a "blatant violation of international law.

In a joint statement, European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen condemned in the strongest possible terms the decision by the Russian President to proceed with the recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk of Ukraine as independent entities.

They also said that the EU will react with sanctions against those involved in this illegal act.

Michel, von der Leyen, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola also shared the same message on social media.

The recognition of the two separatist territories in Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the Minsk agreements, they wrote.

The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness, and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine, the EU leaders added.

Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

The European Union must impose sanctions on Russia, the governments of the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said after Russia's announcement.

The three Baltic states, unlike Ukraine, are all members of NATO and the European Union.

"The EU must impose sanctions immediately," Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics wrote on Twitter.

"I remain convinced such a course of escalation should be met with sanctions," his Lithuanian counterpart Gabrielius Landsbergis wrote in a tweet.

In a joint statement, Rinkevics and Latvia's president and the prime minister called on the international community "to take the strongest possible measures to stop Russia’s aggression and offer assistance to Ukraine".

Separately, Estonia's president called on the European Union to impose sanctions for what he called the "gross and unjustifiable trampling on international law".