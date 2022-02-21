Mali's lawmakers have approved a plan allowing the military junta to rule for up to five years despite regional sanctions imposed on the country over delayed elections.

On Monday, 120 members of Mali's 121-seat interim parliament called the National Transitional Council, and took the decision.

The army-dominated legislature also decided that the country's interim president cannot stand for a future democratic election, as part of the same bill. Of the lawmakers attending the vote, none voted against the bill or abstained.

The bill does not mention Mali's Interim President Colonel Assimi Goita by name, leaving open the possibility that he could run if he steps down ahead of a future election. Nor does the bill mention on what date a future election might be held.

Goita has pledged to restore civilian rule, but he has refused to commit to a date.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has stated that its mediator for Mali, former Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, will visit the capital Bamako on Thursday.

