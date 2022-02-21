Over the last few years, evidence has been piling up that Greece has been pushing back asylum seekers who enter the country before they have the opportunity to lodge an asylum claim.

Pushbacks are illegal under international law as they violate the principle of non-refoulement of refugees fleeing persecution, and a prohibition on collective expulsion.

By nature indiscriminate, Greek pushbacks are also often violent.

Greece has been employing a host of violent tactics to push refugees back in the Aegean Sea and at the Evros river crossing bordering Türkiye. Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has often denied having carried out such pushbacks, but there is mounting evidence of grave human rights abuses by the Greek authorities and that those measures are often lethal.

The latest investigation by the Guardian, Lighthouse Reports, Mediapart and Der Spiegel blames a Greek pushback for the death last September of two men, Sidy Keita from Ivory Coast and Didier Martial Kouamou Nana from Cameroon, who were allegedly pushed into the water after being apprehended by Greek police in the island of Samos, Greece.

Below are some of the cruel tactics used to push refugees back to Türkiye.

Intercepted and abandoned at sea

This is one of the most well-documented tactics, currently the subject of a lawsuit at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) filed by the NGO Legal Centre Lesvos.

The flimsy vessels used by migrants and refugees to reach Greek shores are intercepted at sea in Greek waters and towed back to Turkish waters where they are left adrift. Sometimes, as the latest investigation suggests, this happens after asylum seekers are apprehended after landing on Greek shores.