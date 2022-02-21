Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognised the independence of two separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, despite warnings from the West that the move could lead to sweeping sanctions.

The Russian president made the announcement in an emotional address broadcast on state-run television on Monday, before he was shown signing mutual aid agreements with rebel leaders in the Kremlin.

"I believe it is necessary to take a long overdue decision, to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," he said.

Putin had informed the French and German leaders of his decision before his announcement, saying he would sign a decree on recognition of Ukraine's breakaway regions as independent states.

Earlier on Monday, the rebel leaders of Donetsk and Luhansk made a coordinated appeal to Putin for Moscow to recognise their independence.

The Russian parliament had also asked Putin to recognise the pro-Moscow separatist territories, which declared themselves independent of Kiev's rule after Ukraine's 2014 pro-EU revolution.

France, Germany express 'disappointment'