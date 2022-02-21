WORLD
India home minister 'favours uniforms in school' amid hijab ban
Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said that a court decision regarding the hijab ban in schools must be accepted by all once it is made, as petitioners continue to push for their religious rights.
Petitioners told the court that wearing hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India's constitution. / Reuters
By Sara SLEIMAN
February 21, 2022

India's home minister has said he favours students wearing uniforms in school rather than any religious attire, but that his position might change once a court decides on the merits of a ban on the hijab in schools in the state of Karnataka.

Home Minister Amit Shah, India's most powerful politician after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, told the Network18 Group in an interview to be aired on Monday night that he would accept any court verdict on the matter.

"It is my personal belief that people of all religions should accept the school's dress code," Shah said.

"Ultimately, it has to be decided whether the country will function on the Constitution or whims. My personal belief only remains until the court makes a decision. And once the court makes a decision, then I should accept it, and everyone should accept it."

Karnataka's advocate-general, Prabhuling Navadgi, told the High Court there that those challenging the decision had not been able to prove that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practice. Further hearings will continue on Tuesday.

READ MORE:'Unacceptable': Turkish rights groups decry hijab ban in India

‘A fundamental right’

The ban imposed by Karnataka on February 5 has sparked protests by Muslim students and parents, and counter-protests by Hindu students, forcing authorities to close schools there earlier this month.

Muslims, who form about 13 percent of India's 1.35 billion population, have denounced the curbs on the hijab - religious attire worn by Muslim women which covers the hair and neck - as another sign of their marginalisation in the mainly Hindu country.

Karnataka is ruled by Modi and Shah's Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party, whose leaders have invoked the anti-hijab campaign at election rallies in some northern states voting in phases.

Petitioners, including a dozen Muslim female students, earlier told the court that wearing the hijab was a fundamental right guaranteed under India's constitution and an essential practice of Islam.

Karnataka's move has led to protests in some other parts of the country and drawn criticism from the United States and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

READ MORE:‘How is this not apartheid?’: Muslims in India denounce hijab ban

SOURCE:Reuters
