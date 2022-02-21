Sri Lanka has shipped out to Britain the last of several hundred containers filled with thousands of tonnes of illegally imported waste.

The 45 containers loaded onto a ship at a Colombo port on Monday were the final batch of 263 containers holding around 3,000 tonnes of waste.

"There could be fresh attempts to import such hazardous cargo, but we will be vigilant and ensure that this does not happen again," customs chief Vijitha Ravipriya said.

The waste from Britain arrived in Sri Lanka between 2017 and 2019 and was listed as "used mattresses, carpets and rugs".

But in reality it also contained biowaste from hospitals including body parts from mortuaries, according to customs officials. The containers were not chilled and some of them gave off a powerful stench.

Several Asian countries have in recent years been pushing back against an onslaught of refuse from wealthier nations and have started turning back unwanted shipments.

‘Violation of international law’