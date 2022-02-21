An Iranian fighter jet has crashed in a residential area of the northwestern city of Tabriz killing three people, including two crew.

The head of the local Red Crescent organisation said the plane smashed into a school on Monday and that one of the dead was a resident of the neighbourhood.

Local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television that the school was closed at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He identified the plane as a F-5 fighter aircraft and said it went down at around 0530GMT in the central Tabriz neighbourhood of Monajem.

An investigation is under way, the state broadcaster said.