WORLD
2 MIN READ
Borrell: EU supports further talks between US and Russia on Ukraine
"We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says.
Borrell: EU supports further talks between US and Russia on Ukraine
Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion. / AP
By Meryem Demirhan
February 21, 2022

The European Union has said it supports the latest attempt to arrange further talks between Washington and Moscow to find a diplomatic solution following a Russian military build-up near Ukraine's borders.

"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, is badly needed," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday in Brussels before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

"We will support anything that can make diplomatic conversations the best way, the only way to look for a solution to the crisis," he said.

READ MORE:EU: West can't keep offering olive branch to Russia

Biden, Putin summit

US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted "in principle" to hold a summit, which can only happen if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency had announced.

The summit, proposed by France's Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said early on Monday.

RECOMMENDED

It said that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday.

News of Macron's proposal followed a rise in tension over the massing of Russian forces on Ukraine's borders. 

Western countries say the troop build-up a prelude to an invasion.

READ MORE:Biden, Putin agree to meet in France-brokered summit over Ukraine

READ MORE:All signs suggest Russia on brink of invading Ukraine: Blinken

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa
Türkiye-Iraq ties gain momentum amid shared security and regional shifts, says SETA
US military strikes suspected 'drug-trafficking' vessel in Eastern Pacific
US virtual embassy tells Americans to leave Iran 'now' amid increasing restrictions and risks
Netanyahu wary of Egypt's military might and uncertain about ultimate US move on Iran
Norway's ex-PM Thorbjorn Jagland and ex-FM Borge Brende under separate probes over Epstein links