A devastating wildfire in the province of Corrientes in northeastern Argentina has ravaged almost 8,000 square kilometres of land, or nearly 10 percent of the region's area, according to figures released by the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA).

Firefighters on Sunday continued operations to extinguish the flames."(The situation) is grave, extremely grave," Marcelo Taboada, a firefighter captain said."Those are the cards we were dealt with in the past few years that climate change has generated these fires of great magnitude that are very hard to control not just in Argentina but in the world."Omar Zimmerman, a worker at a ranch said, "We started putting fires out last Tuesday. Yesterday we were working tired without sleeping for over 40 hours." "It's terrible, (the fire) has destroyed a lot, the damage is in the millions. I'm not the owner (of the ranch) but it makes you want to cry to see that."

'Disaster zone' declared

The governor of Corrientes, Gustavo Valdes, declared the province an "ecological and environmental disaster zone."

More than $234 million have already been lost due to the fires in Corrientes, according to the Argentine Rural Society. The province produces fruit, livestock and other agricultural products.

"We're mortgaging 10 years of our future because of this situation, because all the new plantations have died," Orlando Stvass, a producer of yerba mate, a popular herbal tea product, told local television channel Telefe.

Wildlife in Ibera National Park at risk