Türkiye has delivered 100,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), pledging to donate 1.1 million more jabs.

"I brought along 100,000 doses of vaccines with me (to the DRC)," Erdogan said, speaking at a joint press conference with his Congolese counterpart Felix Tshisekedi in the capital Kinshasa on Sunday.

"Our Health Ministry will send 1 million doses of Sinovac and 100,000 doses of the Turkovac vaccine, Türkiye's locally manufactured Covid-19 jab", Erdogan added.

The two countries have also signed several agreements covering various fields including military, aid, defence, and infrastructure.

The Turkish president's two-day DRC trip is intended to help Ankara and Kinshasa to strengthen cooperation in the political, economic and security fields, the Congolese presidency said.

READ MORE:Erdogan's Africa visit will set stage to boost trade, investments

Improving cooperation

Earlier on Sunday, Erdogan was welcomed with an official ceremony by his counterpart Tshisekedi at the presidential palace in Kinshasa, where he arrived as the first stop of his Africa tour.