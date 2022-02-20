Iran may "shortly" agree a new nuclear deal with major powers, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has said, while warning that the deal will be weaker than the original 2015 agreement.

Bennett made the announcement on Sunday, speaking ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting following indications that the outline of a deal was taking shape at talks in Vienna.

"We may see an agreement shortly," Bennett said. "The new agreement that appears will be made is shorter and weaker than the previous one," known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Bennett also claimed, without detailing his sources, that the new deal could expire in 2025, when the original deal negotiated under former US president Barack Obama was due to lapse.

"We are talking about an agreement that buys a total of two and a half years, after which Iran can and may develop and install advanced centrifuges, without restrictions," he said.

Bennett has said Israel will not be bound by a restored agreement and will retain the freedom to act if Iran advances towards producing a nuclear weapon.

A staunch opponent

Bennett has been a staunch opponent of the JCPOA and repeatedly warned any revenue Tehran sees from new sanctions relief will be used to purchase weapons that could harm Israelis.

"This money will eventually go to terrorism," he reiterated on Sunday.