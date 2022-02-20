European Council has warned western allies can't keep offering an olive branch while Russia continues to dial up tensions along the Ukrainian border.

"The big question remains: does the Kremlin want dialogue?" European Council President Charles Michel asked at the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

"We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops," he added.

His statement came as last-ditch diplomatic efforts were under way to prevent what Western powers warn could be the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine and catastrophic European war.

French President Emmanuel Macron was to call his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as ceasefire monitors and Ukrainian commanders reported intense shelling in eastern Ukraine.

Artillery, mortar attacks