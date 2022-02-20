A passenger was found alive on a ferry that has been ablaze off Greece for three days.

Rescuers spotted the man on Sunday on the sticken vessel's stern as it was being towed to port, Greek coastguards said.

"Tell me I'm alive," the 21-year-old truck driver who said he was from Belarus, told rescuers, according to the Proto Thema news website.

The man was one of the 12 truck drivers who were missing following the blaze, the coastguards said.

Clad in tan shorts and a black t-shirt he climbed down a ladder into a rescue boat, according to images from the Iefimerida news website.

He appeared to be in good physical condition, according to the Athens news agency.