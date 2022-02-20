Australia's prime minister has accused China of an "act of intimidation" after Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's defence aircraft.

"I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, terming the act "unwarranted and unprovoked".

The ship was one of two Chinese navy vessels sailing through waters off Australia's northern coast on Thursday when it illuminated a surveillance aircraft in an incident that had "the potential to endanger lives," the defence department said.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton echoed his concerns, saying it was "a very aggressive act".