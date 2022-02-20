WORLD
2 MIN READ
Australia says China's laser harassment is "intimidation"
Australian PM Morrison says China warship fired laser at its patrol plane is an act of "intimidation."
Australia says China's laser harassment is "intimidation"
Australian PM Morrison describes China's act on country's aircraft as "an act of intimidation." / AP
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
February 20, 2022

Australia's prime minister has accused China of an "act of intimidation" after Canberra said a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country's defence aircraft.

"I can see it no other way than an act of intimidation," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday, terming the act "unwarranted and unprovoked".

The ship was one of two Chinese navy vessels sailing through waters off Australia's northern coast on Thursday when it illuminated a surveillance aircraft in an incident that had "the potential to endanger lives," the defence department said.

Australia's Defence Minister Peter Dutton echoed his concerns, saying it was "a very aggressive act".

RECOMMENDED

"I think the Chinese government is hoping that nobody talks about these aggressive bullying acts," Dutton told Sky News on Sunday.

According to the defence ministry, the ships were sailing east through the Arafura Sea, just north of Australia.

The Chinese government has not responded to the allegations from Australia.

China last faced accusations of targeting Australian aircraft using military-grade lasers in 2019, when Australian Defence Force helicopters were illuminated over the South China Sea.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel carries out deadly attacks in Gaza in new ceasefire violations
Illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in occupied West Bank rise 25% in 2025
Denmark faces 'fateful moment' as Trump persists on taking Greenland
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Bangladesh on 'high alert' after detaining ARSA members near Myanmar border
Russia, Ukraine attack energy sites as UK boosts missile plans for Kiev
Iran says 'ready' for talks with US but 'prepared for war'
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
'Board of Peace for Gaza' being formed: Trump
US deploys more agents to Minneapolis amid backlash over protester's killing
Trump: Iran reached out for nuclear talks and ‘wants to negotiate’
Fed chief Powell under threat of criminal charges from Trump administration
'One Battle After Another,' and 'Hamnet' win top prizes at Golden Globes
Top UN court set to hear Rohingya genocide case against Myanmar
Argentina halts plans to move embassy to Jerusalem