Türkiye’s presidential spokesman has said the Turkish president continues his efforts to bring together the leaders of Russia and Ukraine amid rising tension along their borders.

“Our president's offer to bring the leaders of Russia and Ukraine together is actually the most important and concrete proposal to overcome this crisis,” Ibrahim Kalin told reporters at a book fair in Istanbul.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also discussed this issue with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent visit to the capital Kiev as well as in his phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and they are expected to have another call soon, said Kalin.

Kalin added that Türkiye’s preparations for Putin’s expected visit to the country are ongoing, saying: “We’re in contact with our Russian counterparts on this.”

According to Kalin, to solve the Ukraine crisis, “dialogue and diplomacy should be prioritised, tensions should be reduced, and mutual steps should be taken to reduce tensions.”

Türkiye will continue to do its duty on this issue, he said, as well as suggesting that this tension should be “resolved through negotiation, dialogue and cooperation”

“A crisis in the Ukraine region affects everyone negatively,” Kalin warned.

Kalin stressed: “Our expectation, effort, and hope is that no conflict, military intervention or occupation will occur.”

