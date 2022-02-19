US Vice President Kamala Harris has warned Russia that it will face “unprecedented” financial costs if it invades Ukraine and predicted that such an attack would draw European allies closer to the United States.

Harris spoke at the annual Munich Security Conference on Saturday in Germany the day after US President Joe Biden said he’s “convinced” that Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade the neighboring country.

“Let me be clear, can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs,” Harris said.

The vice president aimed to make the case to a largely European audience that the West has “strength through unity” and that an invasion would likely lead to an even bigger NATO footprint on Russia’s doorsteps.

READ MORE: Biden 'convinced' Putin will launch Ukraine invasion

Harris said the Biden administration, along with its allies, had sought to engage with Moscow in good faith to find a diplomatic resolution but was not met the Kremlin in good faith.

“Russia continues to say it is ready to talk while at the same time it narrows the avenues for diplomacy,” Harris said. “Their actions simply do not match their words.”

'United voice'

Harris credited European allies for speaking with a largely unified voice as the latest Ukraine crisis has unfolded.