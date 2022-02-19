US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has said Russian troops on Ukraine's border are "uncoiling" and "poised to strike", stepping up warnings of an invasion by Moscow.

The troops are "moving into the right kinds of positions to be able to conduct an attack", Austin said on Saturday during a visit to Lithuania.

But he said conflict was "not inevitable", adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin "can choose a different path".

"The US, in lockstep with our allies and partners, have offered him an opportunity to pursue a diplomatic solution. We hope that he takes it."

Austin said he agreed with US President Joe Biden that Putin had "made the decision" to invade.

US Vice President Kamala Harris warned Moscow that any invasion will invite not only damaging economic sanctions but also a bolstered NATO on Europe's eastern flank.

"We will not stop with economic measures. We will further reinforce our NATO allies on the eastern flank" in response to an invasion, Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

The dramatic US warnings, increased shelling on the front lines and evacuation of civilians from Russia-backed rebel regions in Ukraine have come together to raise the fear of a major conflict.

