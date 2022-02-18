A Daesh-linked terrorist group killed around 40 civilians this week who were caught up between warring militant groups in Mali's conflict-plagued north.

"There are at least 40 civilian deaths in three different sites" in the Tessit area near the borders of Burkina Faso and Niger, a civilian official in the area told AFP on Friday.

The latest bloodshed in the Sahel country, which has been trying to counter militants since 2013, comes as France said it would withdraw its forces after disagreements with the ruling military junta.

The official, whose name is being withheld for security reasons, said the death toll was provisional because the information was patchy and coming in slowly from the remote and dangerous area.

"These civilians had been accused by one group of complicity with the other group," the official said.

Two Tessit residents, based in the regional capital Gao and national capital Bamako, confirmed to AFP the scale of the violence after speaking with witnesses who had fled the carnage.

A spokesman for a group of armed northern militias reported a similar death toll.

Tessit is in the "three borders" area, a hotspot of militant violence.

The Daesh in the Greater Sahara (EIGS) and the Sahel's largest alliance, the Al Qaeda-aligned GSIM terror groups, are particularly active in the area.

As well as attacking local and foreign troops, they have been fighting each other for territory since 2020.

Caught in rivalry

Tessit, a rural area in the Gao region, has seen an outbreak of violence in recent weeks, with the hashtag #JeSuisTessit (I am Tessit) appearing on social media.