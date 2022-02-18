Several world powers have indicated that a deal – at least in principle – to revive the Iran nuclear accord may be just days away, but experts warn that failure still cannot be ruled out.

The outline of a new deal appears to be on the table in talks which have been held in Vienna since late November between signatories Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia – and the United States indirectly.

"The West, Russia, and China appear to be more aligned than at any prior point," said Henry Rome, analyst with the Eurasia Group.

The strategy of the world powers appears to be "pressuring Iran to bring the talks to a conclusion," the analyst said, adding that the negotiations appeared to nearing a "decision point".

A diplomatic source in Vienna confirmed this week that there had been "advances" in the talks.

The US State Department said on Thursday that "substantial progress" had been made, and that an agreement was possible within days if Iran "shows seriousness".

READ MORE: US, Iran can reach nuclear deal 'within days' if Tehran 'shows seriousness'

The day before French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian had said a deal was "within grasp" but that "a serious crisis" was still possible if Iran refused to accept the proposals of the other parties.

Experts believe Iran is only a few weeks away from having enough fissile material to build a nuclear weapon – even if it would take several more complicated steps to create an actual bomb.

Iran has always denied it wanted to acquire atomic weapons, and on Thursday supreme leader Ali Khamenei called such claims "absurd".