President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday a pullout of French troops from Mali by the summer, amid escalating tensions with the country’s military junta.

French forces have been active in Mali since 2013 as part of the pan-Sahelian operation Barkhane, which aims to fight Al Qaeda and Daesh-affiliated armed groups in the region. As well as in Mali, troops are stationed in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger. 900 special forces in the French-led Takuba task force are also expected to leave Mali in the coming months.

"We cannot remain militarily engaged alongside de-facto authorities whose strategy and hidden aims we do not share," Macron said at a news conference announcing the withdrawal, less than two months ahead of scheduled presidential elections.

France has about 4,300 troops in the Sahel, including 2,400 in Mali, a former French colony. Macron said Paris intends to maintain its military presence in neighbouring countries, and that the “heart” of the French operation will be moved to neighbouring Niger, in the region bordering Burkina Faso.

Niger’s president Mohamed Bazoum accepted the deployment of French and European troops in its territory.

“Our objective is for our border with Mali to be secure,” Bazoum said on Twitter.

The announcements were made as leaders gathered in Paris this week ahead of a two-day EU-Africa summit in Brussels. Representatives from Mali and Burkina Faso were not invited as both nations were suspended from the African Union following coups.

The conflict has displaced more than 2.5 million people across the region in the last decade, according to the UN and 13 million are in need of humanitarian assistance. A surge in violent attacks displaced 500,000 people in 2021 alone.

“They will withdraw from Mali, but we are not abandoning Mali,” Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign affairs chief, said in Brussels. “We are not abandoning the Sahel. We are just restructuring our presence. We will continue supporting the people in Sahel and Malian people.”

David Otto, Director of the Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic Studies, believes the idea of operating from Niger is nothing more than a “slow pullout” for France.

“The whole idea for operation Barkhane and Takuba was to have a coordinated operation in the entire Sahel, including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso,” Otto tells TRT World. “To pull out from Mali and then expect that it will succeed in Niger on its own, that becomes problematic,” he added, “I think Niger is also a step towards the exit.”

“The withdrawal is linked to the current situation between Russia and the West, including NATO,” Otto continued.

In December, Mali’s military government said it had signed a bilateral agreement to receive military assistance from Russia, which is accused by the West of deploying “mercenaries” to the region.

“The French find it no longer conducive to operate alongside the Russians,” Otto said, “and for me, this is a stab. If the big countries like France, Russia and the US cannot collaborate, then I don’t see why we should be talking about a global war on terror.”