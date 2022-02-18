Juan Orlando Hernandez, Honduras’s president until last month, might end up in a US jail after he was arrested in dramatic fashion on Tuesday over charges of trafficking weapons and drugs by the American government.

Hernandez, in handcuffs and his wrists and ankles chained, was whisked away by Honduran police, who even thanked US agencies for their help to detain the former president.

Now, the former president awaits the country’s Supreme Court’s decision on the US extradition request. If the court rules that Hernandez should be extradited, then the former right-wing president will be tried by a US court and possibly spend time in an American prison.

Hernandez’s case brings back memories of some other high-profile trials sponsored by the US. Panama’s former military leader Manuel Noriega and Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein were also pursued and captured by the US after American military operations.

Noriega spent more than 17 years in a US prison and Hussein was executed by an Iraqi court facilitated by US occupation forces following the 2003 invasion.

Paradoxically, all these former heads of state from Hernandez to Noriega and Hussein were notoriously former political allies of the US government.

Here’s how the cookie crumbled for these once-powerful leaders.

Juan Orlando Hernandez

Hernandez, 53, ruled Honduras for eight years during which Washington backed his government. The US-educated former president’s controversial re-election in 2017 by a narrow margin of 0.5 percent was found fraudulent by the Organisation of American states (OAS), but Washington recognised him the winner anyway.

But now Washington has requested that its former ally be extradited to the US over charges that he had participated in a drug trafficking scheme between 2004 and 2022 alongside his brother Juan Antonio Hernandez, who was already sentenced to life in prison by an American court.

It’s quite paradoxical that Hernandez has been charged by Washington for shipping tonnes of cocaine from Colombia and Venezuela to the US in a period when he had been regarded as “a vital ally” by the American government during his presidency between 2014 and 2022.

The US has also charged Hernandez with taking millions of dollars in bribes for providing protection to traffickers and their allies, as well as enabling criminals to use firearms, including machine guns.

Obviously, the question is, if Hernandez was a drug trafficker during his presidency, why did the US government allow him to conduct his illicit business and keep him as an ally?

The way Hernandez was detained in Honduras resembled scenes from Hollywood action movies. More than 100 Honduras security forces and US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents surrounded the former president’s house after the Central American state received Washington’s extradition request.

Honduras police acted in a way that gave the impression that it followed instructions from the DEA to detain its own president, as if the US agency was chasing a drug trafficker in an American suburb.

Saddam Hussein

Another head of state the US chased and captured was Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Like Honduras’s Hernandez, Hussein was a former ally of the US during the brutal and long Iraq-Iran war in the 1980s. But later, during the Second Gulf War, he was overthrown by the US invasion and eventually captured by American forces in 2003.